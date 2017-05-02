BP plc (BP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $33.35 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.01 to $35.89 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) remained flat at $34.32 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,794 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 1.12. BP plc has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. BP plc also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 413 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average volume of 156 put options.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 billion. BP plc had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that BP plc will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its stake in BP plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 211,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BP plc by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BP plc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 769,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in BP plc by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 827,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in BP plc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

