BP plc’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BP plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP plc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr lowered BP plc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised BP plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.01 to $35.89 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.84.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) remained flat at $34.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,794 shares. BP plc has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 1.12. BP plc also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 413 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 156 put options.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 billion. BP plc had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.06%. BP plc’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post $1.98 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BP plc’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bp-plc-bp-earns-buy-rating-from-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of BP plc by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 524,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of BP plc by 5.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 211,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BP plc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 769,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of BP plc by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 827,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.