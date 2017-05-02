Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.39) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.32) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Investec increased their price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 155 ($2.00) to GBX 162 ($2.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.56 ($2.18).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 188.75 on Wednesday. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 45.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 191.75. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.12 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/boohoo-com-plc-boo-earns-buy-rating-from-shore-capital.html.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo.Com PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.