Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Given Neutral Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $31.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) opened at 30.22 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.69 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 226.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Given Neutral Rating at Boenning Scattergood” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/boenning-scattergood-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-updated.html.

In related news, CFO Raymond D. Martz sold 5,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $169,121.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond D. Martz sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $358,157.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,519.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,912 shares of company stock worth $2,048,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 996.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and invests in hotel properties located primarily in cities of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 29 hotels with a total of 7,219 guest rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.