Boeing Co (BA) Rating Increased to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has $183.96 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) traded down 1.32% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.39. 3,516,749 shares of the stock were exchanged. Boeing has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $185.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm earned $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing will post $9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total transaction of $17,022,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,827 shares of company stock worth $33,839,423. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

