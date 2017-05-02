BNC Bancorp (BNCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm earned $74.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. BNC Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) opened at 33.65 on Tuesday. BNC Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BNC Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bnc-bancorp-bncn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNC Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of BNC Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.75 price target on shares of BNC Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

In other BNC Bancorp news, Director W Swope Montgomery, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of BNC Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Mcinnis sold 25,000 shares of BNC Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $845,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,864 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BNC Bancorp Company Profile

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for BNC Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNC Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.