Bemis Company’s (BMS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on Bemis Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) opened at 44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. Bemis Company has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bemis Company will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bmo-capital-markets-reiterates-hold-rating-for-bemis-company-inc-bms-updated.html.

In other Bemis Company news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bemis Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bemis Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bemis Company by 50.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bemis Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.