Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) insider Aidan Bishop purchased 1,800,000 shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($46,481.60).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) opened at 1.76 on Tuesday. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1.52 and a one year high of GBX 4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.45 million.

WARNING: “Aidan Bishop Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (BMV) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bluebird-merchant-ventures-ltd-bmv-insider-acquires-36000-in-stock-updated.html.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd is engaged in the Batangas Gold Project (BGP), where the Company has a farm-in option to acquire up to 50.1%. The Company is also engaged in the copper concentrates trading business, and acquisition and expansion of commodity trading. The BGP is a gold exploration asset located within the Philippines, approximately 120 kilometers south of the capital city of Manila.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.