Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (BCRH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company. It offers collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market. Blue Capital Holdings Ltd. is based in Bermuda. “

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) opened at 19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.06. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRH. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 332,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

