Insider Selling: Blucora Inc (BCOR) Director Sells 28,700 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $488,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Miles Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 45,000 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $820,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 45,000 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $795,150.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 42,500 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $728,025.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $511,500.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 42,500 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $734,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 40,800 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $709,920.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 36,320 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $636,326.40.

On Monday, March 27th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $175,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $350,600.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $349,000.00.

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Blucora Inc has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s market cap is $791.20 million.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm earned $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Blucora by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

