NCR Co. (NCR) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NCR by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 693,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 155,678 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 573,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,346,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 489,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) opened at 42.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.82. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Benchmark Co. began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc upgraded NCR to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other NCR news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 3,002,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $145,543,437.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Nuti sold 386,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $17,707,974.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 386,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,398,030 shares of company stock valued at $163,671,555. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

