BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PBF Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 359,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 209,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,552,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 170,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) opened at 22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

