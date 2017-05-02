FinnCap began coverage on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:RGS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.39) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Panmure Gordon restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 326 ($4.21) target price on shares of Blancco Technology Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Blancco Technology Group PLC (RGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at FinnCap” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/blancco-technology-group-plc-rgs-earns-sell-rating-from-analysts-at-finncap.html.

About Blancco Technology Group PLC

Blancco Technology Group Plc, formerly Regenersis Plc, is a provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. The Company’s segments include Erasure and Diagnostics. The Erasure segment focuses on development and delivery of solutions, and includes Blancco, which provides erasure software; SafeIT, which is engaged in cloud and networked data erasure business, and Tabernus, which is engaged in providing software erasure products.

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.