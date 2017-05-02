Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Decreased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 79.56 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.67 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

