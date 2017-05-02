3,972 Shares in Metlife Inc (MET) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of Metlife by 18.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 162,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.1% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) opened at 51.97 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Metlife had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Metlife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr lowered Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In other Metlife news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.13 per share, with a total value of $879,691.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,320.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,405.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,485.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings; Brighthouse Financial, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

