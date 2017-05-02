BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect BioTelemetry to post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) opened at 33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.90. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55.

In related news, SVP George Hrenko sold 126,043 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $3,270,815.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fred Broadway sold 3,429 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $92,240.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $683,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,542 shares of company stock worth $3,563,273 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

