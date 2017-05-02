Bioblast Pharma Ltd (ORPN) PT Raised to $0.63

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at S&P Equity Research from $0.56 to $0.63 in a research note issued on Friday. S&P Equity Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioblast Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Bioblast Pharma (NASDAQ:ORPN) opened at 0.55 on Friday. Bioblast Pharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s market cap is $9.02 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioblast Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:ORPN) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Bioblast Pharma worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Bioblast Pharma Company Profile

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.

