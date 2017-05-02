News stories about Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Path Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) opened at 0.6699 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $64.07 million. Bio-Path Holdings has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Bio-Path Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Bio-Path Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.67” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bio-path-holdings-bpth-getting-very-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Bio-Path Holdings

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

