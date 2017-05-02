Bilby PLC (BILB) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 75 ($0.97) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bilby PLC (LON:BILB) opened at 44.50 on Wednesday. Bilby PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 36.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 165.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 17.68 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.26.

Bilby PLC Company Profile

Bilby Plc is a building services company serving local authorities, housing associations and domestic customers. The Company operates through provision of support services segment. It provides outsourced services to the public and private sectors. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in the gas heating, electrical and general building services industries.

