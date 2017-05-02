BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.37) target price on the mining company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.01) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($20.98) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on BHP Billiton plc from GBX 1,750 ($22.60) to GBX 1,800 ($23.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,265 ($16.33) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.82) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.95 ($16.63).

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1175.00 on Tuesday. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of GBX 786.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,518.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.73. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.53 billion.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

