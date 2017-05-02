Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Given New GBX 4,390 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 4,370 ($56.42) to GBX 4,390 ($56.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,571 ($46.11) price target on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,150 ($40.67) to GBX 3,169 ($40.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 3,400 ($43.90) to GBX 3,600 ($46.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,357.75 ($43.35).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) opened at 3274.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,822.88. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,390.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.51 billion.

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.15), for a total value of £31,100,000 ($40,154,938.67).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

