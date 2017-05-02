Givaudan Sa (GVDNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) opened at 38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70. Givaudan Sa has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $42.92.

