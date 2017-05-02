HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stake Decreased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in HCP by 11.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in HCP by 52.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HCP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in HCP by 9.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 459,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) opened at 31.45 on Tuesday. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.27.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. HCP had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 111.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Evercore ISI downgraded HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on HCP in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.25 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HCP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,345 shares in the company, valued at $818,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

