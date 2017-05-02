Bennicas & Associates Inc. Holds Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. continued to hold its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bunge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,353,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,267,000 after buying an additional 865,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,544,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 444,280 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 58.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,517,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,581,000 after buying an additional 1,660,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,907,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,417,000 after buying an additional 238,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,316,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) opened at 77.98 on Tuesday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Bunge had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post $6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $85.00 target price on Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, CEO Soren Schroder sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,685.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Kabbes sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $47,410.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $440,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

