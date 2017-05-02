Kellogg Company (K) Stake Decreased by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kellogg Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 82.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,678,000 after buying an additional 536,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg Company by 67.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Kellogg Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) opened at 70.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg Company has a 1-year low of $70.13 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $77.00 target price on Kellogg Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Kellogg Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

About Kellogg Company

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

