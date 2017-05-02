Bennicas & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $9,835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 25.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 139,226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,683,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 732,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,282,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 523,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) opened at 2.61 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company’s market cap is $2.44 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.33 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc is a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. The Company’s segments include Chapada mine in Brazil; El Penon mine in Chile; Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; Gualcamayo mine in Argentina; Minera Florida mine in Chile; Jacobina mine in Brazil; Brio Gold Inc (Brio Gold), and Corporate and other.

