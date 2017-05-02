Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.567 Million Stake in Unilever plc (UL)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Unilever plc comprises about 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever plc were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 58,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 222,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unilever plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,264,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) opened at 51.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.82. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Unilever plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Unilever plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

