Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 54.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) opened at 17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.57. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business earned $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,517.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sam Noursalehi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $55,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $185,041.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,606,448 shares of company stock valued at $42,005,420 over the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

