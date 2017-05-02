Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (BNCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company earned $47.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.90. 166,557 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Beneficial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Beneficial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Joanne R. Ryder sold 19,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $315,199.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard P. Cuddy sold 162,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $2,664,772.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,008.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,569 shares of company stock worth $10,091,341 over the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Mutual Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business activities are the ownership of Beneficial Bank (the Bank). The Bank has also operated under the name Beneficial Mutual Savings Bank. The Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, home equity loans, one- to four-family real estate loans, commercial business loans and construction loans.

