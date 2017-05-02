Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark Co.

Equities research analysts at Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fang Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) opened at 3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion. Fang Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The business earned $174.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Fang Holdings had a negative net margin of 19.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fang Holdings will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang Holdings by 129.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang Holdings during the third quarter valued at $441,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fang Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 309,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Fang Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,026,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fang Holdings by 1,844.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fang Holdings

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

