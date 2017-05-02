Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) traded down 1.07% on Friday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,132 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.21 million. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bemis Company will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bemis-company-inc-bms-rating-reiterated-by-citigroup-inc-updated.html.

In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of Bemis Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Bemis Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,589,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,099,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Bemis Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,451,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,038,000 after buying an additional 141,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bemis Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,750,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bemis Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bemis Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bemis Company

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.