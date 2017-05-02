Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bemis Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Bemis Company to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis Company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) traded down 1.07% on Friday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,132 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.
Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.21 million. Bemis Company had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bemis Company will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider James W. Ransom sold 20,000 shares of Bemis Company stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,483.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Bemis Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,589,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,099,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Bemis Company by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,451,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,038,000 after buying an additional 141,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bemis Company by 42.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,750,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bemis Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bemis Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.
About Bemis Company
Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.
Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.