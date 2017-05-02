Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $328,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $2,062,000. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 39,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) opened at 477.58 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.96 and a 52-week high of $497.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.32. The firm earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post $8.45 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-raises-position-in-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-updated.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $421.35 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.52.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.