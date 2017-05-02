Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,317 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,067 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 166,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) opened at 92.03 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $53.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KLR Group upgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America Corp upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $259,351.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,292.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,721,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

