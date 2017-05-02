Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,678 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,880 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 44,145 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 305,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 504.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,381 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 1,929,165 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 19,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) opened at 33.31 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The e-commerce company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 80.92% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, April 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Tierney sold 6,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $200,145.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,801,655. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

