Beaufort Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Arian Silver Corp (AGQ)

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Arian Silver Corp (LON:AGQ) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Arian Silver Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Arian Silver Corp (LON:AGQ) opened at 0.8999 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.77. Arian Silver Corp has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.65 million.

About Arian Silver Corp

Arian Silver Corporation is an exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The Company is focused on the development of the San Jose project. It has approximately 20 owned mining concessions split between distinct project areas, including Calicanto project, San Celso project, Los Campos project and Others.

