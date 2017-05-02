Bayer AG (BAYRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “We are concerned about Bayer’s dependence on the Pharmaceuticals segment for growth. Below-par sales at this segment may weigh heavily on the stock. The company has been facing generic threats for many of its products. Moreover, continued weak performance of key drugs could impact the company’s top line. Bayer however has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, Bayer’s Life Science businesses continue to perform well, particularly Pharmaceuticals. In its attempt to create a global leader in agriculture, Bayer is looking to acquire Monsanto in a deal worth about $66 billion. Estimates have reduced lately ahead of the Q1 earnings results. Bayer has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayer AG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Bayer AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer AG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) opened at 122.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.27. Bayer AG has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer AG will post $8.32 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer AG

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, and on specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology.

