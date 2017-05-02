Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm earned $182.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.38 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 380.17% and a negative net margin of 57.96%.

Shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) traded down 2.47% on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,928 shares. Basic Energy Services has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The firm’s market cap is $638.92 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 189,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $8,302,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 431,854 shares of company stock worth $18,591,836 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Issues Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/basic-energy-services-inc-bas-to-release-earnings-on-thursday-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on Basic Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.