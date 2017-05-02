Basf Se (BAS) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Group LLC

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €95.00 ($103.26) price target by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank Ag set a €90.10 ($97.93) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($98.47).
Basf Se (ETR:BAS) opened at 89.825 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.79 and a 200-day moving average of €86.72. The stock has a market cap of €82.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.368. Basf Se has a 1-year low of €63.30 and a 1-year high of €94.15.
About Basf Se
BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.
