Barrington Research Comments on TriMas Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TRS)

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas Corp in a report released on Friday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TriMas Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of TriMas Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of TriMas Corp in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of TriMas Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) opened at 23.00 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The firm’s market cap is $1.05 billion.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriMas Corp stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TriMas Corp worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,909.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $199,901 in the last ninety days.

About TriMas Corp

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

