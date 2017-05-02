Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrick Gold Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.38. Barrick Gold Corp reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The business earned $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.66.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) traded down 1.0252% on Tuesday, hitting $19.6366. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,220 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0654 and a beta of -0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 275.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 43.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

