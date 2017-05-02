Barracuda Networks Inc (CUDA) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.62 million.Barracuda Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.17-0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barracuda Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Barracuda Networks from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Barracuda Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 20.47 on Tuesday. Barracuda Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 101.22% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barracuda Networks Inc will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $364,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,403.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,696 shares of company stock worth $15,193,923 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barracuda Networks Company Profile

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

