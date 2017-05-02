Hess Corp. (HES) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays PLC

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Barclays PLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HES. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KLR Group raised shares of Hess Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Hess Corp. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at 47.97 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $15.06 billion. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. Hess Corp. had a negative net margin of 126.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post ($3.43) EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,205 shares of Hess Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $112,521.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 24,331 shares of Hess Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,098 shares in the company, valued at $95,803,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,123 shares of company stock worth $4,463,844. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Hess Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

