Barclays PLC Lowers Whitbread plc (WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,875

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) had its price target decreased by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,150 ($53.58) to GBX 3,875 ($50.03) in a report released on Wednesday. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.10) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.06) price objective on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Beaufort Securities began coverage on Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,600 ($46.48) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,156.81 ($53.67).

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) opened at 4035.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,000.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,818.26. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.36 billion. Whitbread plc has a one year low of GBX 3,283.00 and a one year high of GBX 4,402.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 65.90 ($0.85) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread plc’s previous dividend of $29.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other Whitbread plc news, insider David Atkins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,943 ($50.91) per share, with a total value of £56,187.75 ($72,547.13). Also, insider Louise Smalley sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,814 ($49.24), for a total value of £205,078.78 ($264,788.61).

Whitbread plc Company Profile

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

