Barclays PLC Cuts Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Price Target to $49.00

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) had its price target decreased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Citigroup Inc upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.95 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 14,455,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $28,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,773 shares of company stock worth $2,815,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 207,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 138,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

