Alpha Windward LLC Buys 24 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,702,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,205,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,331,384,000 after buying an additional 3,836,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 2,507.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,686,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,679,000 after buying an additional 3,545,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 63.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,645,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,161,000 after buying an additional 2,191,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) opened at 47.18 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business earned $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon Corp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-shares-bought-by-alpha-windward-llc-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon Corp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 102,174 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $4,874,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $8,999,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,264.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,850 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,519 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon Corp

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.