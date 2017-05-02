Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 231,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) opened at 18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HST shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.02.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $741,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 23,000 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

