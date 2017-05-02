Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.32% of Alaska Air Group worth $35,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at 84.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $646,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,535.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $166,297.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,192. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

