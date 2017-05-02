Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,831 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.69% of Highwoods Properties worth $34,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,632,000 after buying an additional 269,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 346,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) opened at 50.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.83. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 78.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In other news, COO Theodore J. Klinck sold 1,800 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $94,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 18,409 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $962,054.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

