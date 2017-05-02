Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.52

News stories about Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) have trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Hawaii earned a news sentiment score of 0.52 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) opened at 82.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post $4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 14,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $1,181,644.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $824,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,674.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,662 shares of company stock worth $5,192,654 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

