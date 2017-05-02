Bank of America Corp Downgrades Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (FCE) to Neutral

Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

Forest City Enterprises Company Profile

Forest City Enterprises, Inc engages in the ownership, development, management and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Group, Residential Group, Land Development Group and Arena. The Company’s markets include Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and the greater metropolitan areas of New York City, San Francisco and Washington DC The Company’s Commercial Group owns, develops, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, office and life science buildings and mixed-use projects.

